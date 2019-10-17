Dylan Howard has threatened defamation action, and Amazon are running scared. It's an interesting move from someone who's made a career trashing other people's reputations.

Journalist and tabloid producer Dylan Howard (Image: Facebook)

“Ozzy Osbourne’s ex-lover breaks silence about their secret affair”, shouted the first headline I encountered on the home page of The National Enquirer last night. So you know what kind of publication it is; the kind that leaves you with a residue of the stuff that drips off its pages. Truly tabloid, and not in a good way.

The National Enquirer also happens to be one of the media organs overseen by Dylan Howard, vice president and chief content officer at American Media. Howard, Aussie boy done good, used to be a reporter for Channel 7 before moving abroad and building his career in the tough tabloid schools of New York and London.