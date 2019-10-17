"Mad Drug Made A-OK" -- an acrostic and entirely sensible headline splashed across The Daily Telegraph on Wednesday -- marks the buzzing high of a returning culture war.
The usual media suspects have lost their minds over a coroner's report that recommends decriminalising drugs.
