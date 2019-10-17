Love Island continues to take a beating as the waves of cancellation threaten its shores.

(Image: Nine Entertainment)

Nine’s night in total people and the main channels with The Block averaging 1.17 million national viewers. Ten again ate well in the demos because of The Bachelorette with 888,000 (but slipped to fourth behind the ABC, which had Gruen and its 1 million nationally). Love Island averaged 403,000 and is just puerile rubbish -- it will be gone in 2020. Actual ratings on TV do matter -- for all claims about the importance of streaming, Nine will kill Flop Island because viewers of its main channel can't bring themselves to watch it.

Today had another weak morning -- 269,000 nationally and 173,000 in the metros. Sunrise had 446,000 and 264,000. In regional markets it was Seven’s 6pm News with 506,000, Seven News/TT with 474,000, Home and Away with 344,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 319,000 and The Block with 304,000.