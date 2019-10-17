NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and the rest of the anti-pill-testing rabble are driven by blind, bull-headed ignorance.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian (Image: AAP /Mick Tsikas)

Reminiscent of the speed with which Malcolm Turnbull rejected the Uluru Statement from the Heart, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has confirmed that she will blindly refuse to accept sensible advice from the NSW coroner on decriminalisng drugs. This is despite the fact that she hasn’t formally received the recommendations to be made by the coroner following an inquest into several drug overdose deaths at music festivals.

The recommendations from Coroner Harriet Grahame, leaked to The Daily Telegraph, will include that pill-testing be introduced, and sniffer dogs and strip searches abolished, as practical evidence-based measures to materially reduce the risk of overdoses and deaths.