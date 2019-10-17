Crikey readers discuss the government's agricultural agenda, stranded ISIS families and the economic mire.

Crikey readers can be a divided lot at the best of times, and discussions prompted by Bernard Keane's call for the end of subsidies for the Australian meat and dairy industries were no exception -- though many conceded the problems created by the system. Elsewhere, readers tackled the question of repatriating the families of Australian ISIS fighters, and waded through Australia's economic mire.

Keith Altman writes: Bernard, until there is a severe reality check why would the LNP stop treating most of the agricultural sector differently. They have been able to buy the votes from the rural sector more cheaply than other areas with a range of often very short-term and heavily-subsidised proposals. On their benefit-cost calculations, they see throwing around inattentive taxpayers' money as low risk while conning much of the rural sector that they are better managers of all things important!