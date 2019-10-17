ASIO's budget has dramatically increased in recent years, and yet it is sill whining that it needs even more funding and spies.

ASIO director-general Duncan Lewis (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, according to its latest annual report, needs more funding. It can't address the threat of foreign interference and espionage while also dealing with the threat of terrorism, director-general Duncan Lewis warns in his review.

"... [The] higher level of espionage and foreign interference threat — combined with greater awareness among our stakeholders of that threat — has increased demand for our advice and support, which is stretching current resources. With the terrorist threat showing no signs of significantly decreasing, ASIO has limited scope to redirect internal resources to address the increasing gap between demand for our counter -- espionage and foreign interference advice and our ability to furnish this assistance."