The ABC's most recent annual report gives us some indication of what problems Aunty is dealing with at the moment.

ABC chair Ita Buttrose. (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Yesterday, the ABC released its annual report for 2018 -2019. The national broadcaster sets its purpose according to four major pillars:

"Creating distinctive content that matters for all Australians"

"Providing an outstanding audience experience"

"Delivering programs that reach and engage with more people"

"Building a great place to work."

The assessment of the first three pillars, including the amount of Australian content, diversity of hires, availability to viewers, reach, ratings and much more, all have detailed data backing it up.