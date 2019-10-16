Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán made his name by employing ethnonationalism and anti-Semitism. Where's the outcry about his conservative cheer squad — both Australian and international?

Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orbán (Image: European People's Party)

"A leader who deals in hateful anti-Semitic tropes." That’s how Politico describes Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Earlier this month, The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald published Michael Koziol’s account of the remarkable ties between Orbán and Australian conservative luminaries. Tony Abbott, of course, attended a Hungarian demography conference in September as a guest of honour and used the occasion to praise his host for standing up against refugees, and warn of migrants "swarming across the borders in Europe". Abbott was joined at the conference by fellow conservative backbencher Kevin Andrews.

Then there's former foreign minister Alexander Downer who, at a similar event earlier in the year, attacked immigrants in Australia for setting up "separate ghettos" and living "Bantustan-style" life.