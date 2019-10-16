The ethical and environmental case for avoiding meat and dairy is overwhelming. We should be moving to close down those industries, not propping them up with taxpayer handouts.

With the emergence of meat-free meats as a mass consumer option via fast-food outlets like Hungry Jack's and an increasing diversity of meat-free products in supermarkets, even the trivial objections to ceasing to use mammals as a food source have now vanished. The shuttering of the livestock and dairy industries would be a sensible policy goal in any polity that actually embraced, rather than simply spoke about, evidence-based policy.

Meat and dairy are monstrously cruel, poorly regulated industries, even if you're OK with the ethics of killing intelligent, social creatures of the same animal class as us for the production of meat and milk that we don't need to consume. And even if you're OK with mammals being killed, abused and immiserated for your taste buds, the environmental impact is frightening: while livestock's climate impact has been overstated, it is still a major source of greenhouse emissions worldwide and only likely to increase as incomes in developing countries grow, bringing meat into the diet of more and more people.