In WA, where I work as a tenant advocate for Aboriginal people, the state Housing Authority has long seen itself as "landlord of last resort". Instead of prioritising the social, community and economic benefits of keeping people in public housing, there is often a default push to evict families -- leading to homelessness -- for relatively minor transgressions.
As I revealed in Crikey in June, the state Labor government continues to evict public housing tenants in record numbers. Its eviction figures dwarf those for Victoria, a state with twice the population. The figures have eclipsed those of the previous Liberal government.
