Promotions for The Everest light up the Sydney Opera House in 2018. (Image: AAP/Brendan Esposito)

The front page of The Australian, Tuesday October 15. Two figures, one atop a horse, emerge from the pure black ground in perfect silhouette. Above them, a painterly dawn sky of vivid reds and blues. At a glance you could forgiven for thinking it was for a story about our brave Anzacs, as if perhaps the culture wars around Anzac Day are, like Christmas, entering the public square earlier and earlier each year.