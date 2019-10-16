The stagnation inflicted by Scott Morrison on the economy has gripped retail and is now engulfing the media sector.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

The great Morrison Stagnation besetting the Australian economy has now been recognised internationally, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) overnight cutting its 2019 GDP growth forecast for Australia to 1.7% (down from 2.8% just a year ago) and revising its unemployment predictions for this year and next. Scott Morrison is now declaring he "won’t be spooked" into taking any action to help the economy, in the same way a man standing on a rail line refuses to be spooked by the oncoming train. If stagnation turns into a downturn or worse, this do-nothing, agenda-less leader will own it 100%.

No one else can be blamed. Not the Reserve Bank (RBA), which has cut its key cash rate five times since 2016 to successive record lows and repeatedly called for fiscal stimulus and structural reform; not workers, who have had to endure flat or declining incomes for more than half a decade; not the states, which have been doing the heavy lifting on infrastructure spending and want to do more; not even business, which has been calling for more infrastructure spending and the skills and training programs to back it up, as well as increase in Newstart.