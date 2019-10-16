The internal fight over repatriating the families of ISIS fighters highlights the ultimate problem facing the ALP.

Labor Senator Kristina Keneally (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Labor's difficulty in pivoting to the centre and the 'burbs has been perfectly illustrated by the ISIS foreign fighter family issue. The party's Right suits have spent the last few days doing what passes for debate on the right: grunting the word "aspirational" at each other. This will get them out of the inner-city ghetto! Then Kristina Keneally launched an assault on the government from the liberal-Left, concerning the rights of such Australian citizens abroad, and Labor were back on Brunswick Street again.

The problem is not the position per se. I agree that we should not abandon these people, and so I suspect do most of you. But that's the point, isn't it? We are most of us of either parts of the general left or of the knowledge class, for whom a universalistic rights-based morality is simply second nature. And there would be many out in the 'burbs who shared that view.