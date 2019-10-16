The latest reveal of The Masked Singer made for another night of big numbers.

(Image: Network 10)

Nine’s night on the numbers (total people and the main channels), Ten’s night on the demos and the buzz thanks to The Masked Singer. The reveal had 1.39 million and the performance had 1.13 million nationally. Nine’s The Block, 1.18 million nationally, was left behind. And that was the night. Game, set and match to Ten.

Seven and Nine kept up their efforts to out-flop each other -- Nine’s contender is actually numero uno -- Love Island on 377,000 nationally, beaten by Bride and Prejudice with 638,000 and Secret Bridesmaid’s Business (both on Seven) with 473,000 nationally. Flop Island makes both look like hot contenders. And the constant flopper of 2019, Today -- 279,000 nationally, 182,000 in the metros -- had another sub-par outing. In regional markets it was Seven’s 6pm News with 497,000, Seven News/Today Tonight with 480,000, The Masked Singer reveal with 387,000, The Block with 345,000 and Home and Away with 359,000.