In a manipulated market of 'good behaviour', what does a five-star rating really mean?

(Image: Tanya St/Getty)

How much is your good behaviour worth? And how much could your bad behaviour cost you?

It's not news that both workers and consumers are expected to demonstrate a certain type of behaviour to participate in the share or gig economy. As a way of keeping tabs on its army of drivers, Uber uses a rating system: any driver with a rating of 4.5 (out of 5) or less risks being booted from the system. They can be “held accountable" on their manners, hygiene, punctuality or driving skills. If customers acts rowdy, rude or vomits in the backseat they too risk being unable to hail a ride again. Ola, GoCatch, Shebah, Taxify, Shofer, and Airbnb work on similar systems.

But, as this economy solidifies itself in the wider market, experts are wary of its effectiveness and use. Dr Marian Makkar, lecturer in marketing at RMIT, who has been researching this emerging trend, told Crikey that “in an ideal world” this sort of system regulates and motivates people to behave better, “but it’s very much manipulated in the sharing economy”.