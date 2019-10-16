Good morning, early birds. The International Monetary Fund has painted a gloomy picture for Australia's economic growth, and new information obtained by the ABC sheds light on its Afghan Files investigations. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

NOT-SO-SMOOTH SAILING

The International Monetary Fund predicts global growth will fall to a decade low ($), with the Australian economy tipped to grow slower than that of Greece. The latest World Economic Outlook has cut the 2019 Australian forecast to just 1.7%, down from a predicted 2.1% and well below the government and RBA’s forecasts of around 2.25% ($), The Australian reports.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has admitted that the country faces economic “headwinds”, pointing to the government’s efforts to boost the economy through tax cuts and infrastructure. RBA board meeting minutes released on Tuesday noted there “had not yet been evidence” of a lift in household spending since the tax cuts, Nine reports.