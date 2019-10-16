Islamophobia may be more visible in modern Australia, but anti-Semitism is just as deeply entwined with the ideologies of the growing far-right. And it's becoming more common.

A far-right protest (Image: AAP/Dan Peled)

In 2015, a Reclaim Australia supporter at a rally in Melbourne told me that the reclaimers and "the students" (as he referred to the anti-racism protesters) had “just been set up to fight each other by the banks and the Rothschilds". The reference to a notorious anti-Semitic conspiracy theory was unusual enough to make me do a double-take.

By contrast, the equally elaborate anti-Muslim conspiracies that were being shouted from the podium sounded as routine as a News Corp column or a day in national parliament.