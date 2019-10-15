You may not like the idea of a congestion price for motorists, but you're already paying one in the form of time spent stuck in traffic.

(Image: Getty/Grafissimo)

Hear about the free-market policy that the Institute of Public Affairs didn't like? Congestion pricing. It's a terrible idea, an IPA "research fellow" argues today for News Corp, portraying it as "elite class ... agenda of centralisation and densification".

A congestion price, this week urged by the Grattan Institute and immediately rejected by the NSW and Victorian governments, "hits the least wealthy hardest", according to the IPA. As a result, "the suburban working-class would be forced either to pay extra to get to work or to cram themselves into unreliable, already full trains."