Hear about the free-market policy that the Institute of Public Affairs didn't like? Congestion pricing. It's a terrible idea, an IPA "research fellow" argues today for News Corp, portraying it as "elite class ... agenda of centralisation and densification".
A congestion price, this week urged by the Grattan Institute and immediately rejected by the NSW and Victorian governments, "hits the least wealthy hardest", according to the IPA. As a result, "the suburban working-class would be forced either to pay extra to get to work or to cram themselves into unreliable, already full trains."
