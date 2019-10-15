Elsewhere, Love Island continues to flop about like a dead fish.

A huge night for Ten. But alas, my hero, Lion, has departed The Masked Singer. 1.56 million people tuned in last night to see the unmaking of the king of the beasts -- that’s the biggest audience so far, after 1.25 million had watched the performance. That enabled an all-time record 1.28 million national viewers to watch Have You Been Paying Attention, meaning it held the bulk of The Masked Singer’s audience: every TV Network programmer’s dream. That, in turn, saw Ten swamp the demos, leaving Nine to gloat about The Block’s 1.3 million national audience and Seven to feel left right out and third in the main channels behind Ten in second and Nine on top.

And for all of Nine’s boasting about The Block, how about Love Island -- 433,000 and beaten by Four Corners on the ABC with 729,000 and Media Watch with 646,000 and even Bride and Prejudice -- 661,000. It must be the ultimate insult for one flop reality program to lose to another network’s flop reality program! In regional markets it was Seven’s 6pm news with 504,000, Seven News/TT with 487,000, The Masked Singer with 412,000, Home and Away with 339,000 and The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 333,000.