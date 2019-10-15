The Kurds have always striven to make their struggle universal, but left identitarians won't be happy until that struggle is branded by identity politics.

Kurdish YPG fighters (Image: Flikr/Kurdishstruggle)

There is no moment of global solidarity so inspiring that it cannot be ruined by the application of identity politics and neoliberal political branding.

It's been five days since Turkey invaded northern Syria/Rojava, determined to destroy an autonomous republic created by a Marxist-humanist movement arising from a nationalist struggle. Yet despite the Kurdish YPG's repeated insistence that what they are fighting for is universal human liberation, the left identitarians have already gathered. Racing around the world is a meme "reminding us" that the Kurds "are an indigenous people".