There is no moment of global solidarity so inspiring that it cannot be ruined by the application of identity politics and neoliberal political branding.
It's been five days since Turkey invaded northern Syria/Rojava, determined to destroy an autonomous republic created by a Marxist-humanist movement arising from a nationalist struggle. Yet despite the Kurdish YPG's repeated insistence that what they are fighting for is universal human liberation, the left identitarians have already gathered. Racing around the world is a meme "reminding us" that the Kurds "are an indigenous people".
