Australian politicians are slamming China while preparing to sign a free trade deal with a widely discredited administration that is subjugated to Beijing. What planet are they living on?

Dave Sharma, Liberal MP and chairman of the Joint Standing Committee on Treaties (Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

The Australian parliament appears ready for a bipartisan ratification of a so-called free trade agreement (FTA) with Hong Kong’s widely discredited administration. But why are they even bothering? This is a deal with a city/state that is already one of the world’s most mobile, liberal trading economies.

Inking a deal with an administration that is subjugated to Beijing is the latest misstep by a government that has no idea how to deal with China.