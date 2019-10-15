The Australian parliament appears ready for a bipartisan ratification of a so-called free trade agreement (FTA) with Hong Kong’s widely discredited administration. But why are they even bothering? This is a deal with a city/state that is already one of the world’s most mobile, liberal trading economies.
Inking a deal with an administration that is subjugated to Beijing is the latest misstep by a government that has no idea how to deal with China.
