Good morning, early birds. Critics have denounced the Queen's speech to parliament as a 'farce', and Penny Wong fires back at Scott Morrison's new nationalistic rhetoric. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

THE QUEEN’S SPEECH

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of using the Queen’s speech to parliament to lay out his election plans and push his Brexit agenda, the ABC reports.

Queen Elizabeth II has delivered an “unusual” speech, stating “my government’s priority has always been to secure the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union on 31 October”, before outlining a proposed post-Brexit immigration system, criminal justice reforms, and healthcare changes. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has dismissed the speech, saying “there has never been such a ‘farce’ as a government with a majority of minus-45, and a 100% record of being defeated in the Commons, setting out a program for government.”

WHEN THEY GO LOWY…

Opposition Senate leader Penny Wong has labelled Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Lowy Institute speech as “disturbing”, while Morrison has identified the United Nations as the institution he not-so-subtly accused of “negative globalism”, The Guardian reports.

In a speech to the Australian Institute of International Affairs, Wong said that the PM’s speech “broke from Julie Bishop’s white paper” which planned to work multilaterally towards a rules-based order, adding, “You cannot be an isolationist and free trader.” Morrison, meanwhile, told parliament that the government rejects the UN’s calls for a more ambitious emissions reduction target, arguing that “The Australian people … supported the re-election of our government … on the basis of us going forward with a commitment to 26% reduction of emissions”.

LESS COLLABORATION, MORE CONSENSUS

Australia’s top universities could be helping the Chinese Communist Party develop mass surveillance and military technologies, a joint Four Corners-Background Briefing investigation has found. A number of universities have research collaborations with Chinese entities involved in Beijing’s surveillance apparatus, with security officials warning that the joint research could compromise national security.

The China Daily has used an editorial to urge Scott Morrison to “build more consensus” on China policy, following Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton’s “anti-China” remarks, Nine reports. The Australian, meanwhile, is accusing Labor of being “split” ($) on Beijing.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Bingo! Anthony Albanese

Labor has some fun with the Coalition’s talking-points gaffe, using copies of the government’s prepared lines to play a round of Question Time bingo ($).

THE COMMENTARIAT

Here’s a $75 fix that would help solve Australia’s poverty problem – Toni Wren (The Age/Sydney Morning Herald): “The latest ABS unemployment numbers for August 2019 tell us more than 1.1 million Australians, or around the same number of people who live in Adelaide, are under-employed, meaning they can’t get as much work as they’d like. This is in addition to the more than 700,000 who are officially unemployed. While interest rate and tax cuts don’t seem to be boosting our flagging economy, raising Newstart by $75 a week would provide a much-needed stimulus with every dollar spent, especially in regional areas that are doing it tough in the worsening drought. This Anti-Poverty Week, raising Newstart isn’t only the right thing for our federal government to do, it’s the smart thing to do.”

Boundaries need defining ($) – Penny Wong (The Australian): “There’s no doubt Morrison is the best political tactician in Australia. He is the master of the political manoeuvre but he hasn’t delivered anything of substance because that’s not who he is. His first foray into international affairs was to try to change Australia’s longstanding, bipartisan position on Jerusalem and the Iran nuclear deal to chase votes in the Wentworth by-election. Is it enough to play short-term political tactics on something so profoundly important as the integrity of our political system or the assertion of our ­national interests — a serious and long-term plan that can proactively navigate us through the strategic competition between the US and China, and manage this new phase in our relationship with a more assertive China? Morrison has no plan for dealing with this new phase in Australia’s relations with China.”

Sydney motorists do not want a congestion tax ($) – Andrew Bushnell (The Daily Telegraph): “Around the country, various government-backed bodies have floated this idea since it was implemented in London more than 15 years ago. Yet time after time, governments continue to reject it. This time, the New South Wales and Victorian governments, coming from either side of the political aisle, both rejected the idea immediately. And for good reasons. A congestion tax hits the least wealthy hardest. The suburban working-class would be forced either to pay extra to get to work or to cram themselves into unreliable, already full trains. Or take the bus, gazing out the window at the people who were able to afford the new tax. Car commuters may be more likely to have above-average incomes, but this will be no consolation to those working-class people who are priced out of their preferred mode of travel.”

