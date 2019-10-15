The strategists credited with the Liberal Party's digital wins at the election are taking their skills to the beleaguered UK Tories.

A Liberal Party digital marketing image from the lead-up to the 2019 election (Image: Liberal Party)

Scott Morrison's surprise election win has made the Liberal Party backroom a real shop window for conservative parties hoping to pull off a miraculous victory of their own.

First Isaac Levido quit as the party's deputy director to become director of politics and campaigning for British Prime Minister and giant scarecrow baby Boris Johnson. Now, the Nine Papers are reporting that "digital gurus" Sean Topham and Ben Guerin have been snapped up by the Tories in preparation for the UK election. The two are former members of the New Zealand Young Nationals (Topham was president), and helmed the digital strategy credited with getting through to voters in the lead-up to the Coalition's shock victory.