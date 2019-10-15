In the days following the Christchurch terror attack, Jacinda Ardern implored the world not to use the killer's name. Has the Australian media paid attention?

NZ PM Jacinda Ardern following the Christchurch terror attack (Image: AAP/Boris Jancic)

As is often the case a few months after horrifying events, the Christchurch massacre is now producing long, in-depth written features looking at just how this could happen. In a vivid and chilling piece for GQ, writer Sean Flynn details the events of the day, in March of this year, when an Australian white supremacist killed 51 Muslims at Al Noor mosque. The story names victims and survivors, but the killer is only ever referred to as "the Australian".

As such, it adheres to the call from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern that the focus of any reporting be on the victims, not the perpetrator. "He is a terrorist. He is a criminal. He is an extremist. But he will, when I speak, be nameless. And to others, I implore you: speak the names of those who were lost rather than the name of the man who took them," she said, five days after the massacre.