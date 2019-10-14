Nick Xenophon says his new law firm won't be afraid to defend its clients publicly. Given his behaviour during his time in politics, we can't say we're surprised.

Nick Xenophon (Image: AAP/Tracey Nearmy)

Former senator for South Australia Nick Xenophon is back in the public eye, and his hunger for the spotlight seems unsated. He's set up a Sydney law firm with former journalist (and his previous media adviser) Mark Davis. In an Australian Financial Review piece on Friday that manages to be both promotional and, at the same time, weirdly vague, the pair say they want to "exploit the reluctance of Australian lawyers to spruik for their clients". Xenophon said he and Davis offered a "combination of legal knowledge, media experience and political experience ... But I emphasise, we are not lobbyists."

Davis said law is "done essentially in the dark ... But there are some disputes that are by their very nature public. It's a space a lot of Australian law firms are uncomfortable with being in -- and Nick and I are not. We are more than prepared to defend publicly."