Well, someone in the prime minister’s office is having a very bad day. On a scale from accidentally hitting “reply all” on a group email to “sending pages and pages of political cheat sheets directly to the media”, they just made an email blunder for the ages.

The PM’s talking points for “Wednesday 14 October” were emailed to the entire Canberra press gallery on Monday morning. The document covers government responses to the ACCC banking inquiry, Julian Assange, Gladys Liu, emissions targets and drought assistance.

Have a flick through the full list here. What is the government focused on? What is behind the spin?