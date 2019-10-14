Is there any point in playing the lottery? Crikey crunches the numbers behind the weekly Powerball draw.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

The trick to running a successful lottery is simple: don’t give away the prize.

That’s the business model Australia’s licensed lottery operator has landed on with its weekly Powerball draw. And players don’t mind -- quite the reverse. Call it a jackpot, add it to next week's prize, and watch the ticket numbers soar.

In April 2018, Australia’s lottery operator -- The Lott, owned by Tabcorp -- dramatically changed the odds of Powerball such that winning the top prize was much harder, but winning the lowest prize (usually worth around $10.50) was easier. The odds of taking home division one with a single entry are now worse than one in 134 million.