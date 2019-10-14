The Bathurst Supercars brought in massive audiences for Ten. Too bad it couldn't keep the pace up.

(Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

What are we to make of a 600,000 surge in the TV audience for the Bathurst Supercars Race? While AFL the and NRL huddle and convene studies and committees to discuss their falling grand final viewer numbers, Ten has a reason to celebrate. The podium segment of the race was watched by 1.91 million according to early ratings estimates. That compares to 1.13 million who watched the same segment in 2018. That’s a 77% increase -- unprecedented for major sporting events.

The podium is when the official results are given, the bling handed out to the top-three racers and all the bubbly wasted on people who would rather sink a tinny or three. The race itself saw a smaller rise -- from 1.25 million last year to 1.34 million this year. That’s a rise of 90,000, or 7%. Ten says its confirmed times figure was 1.64 million -- a rise of 27%. There was also a surge in viewers on Foxtel, where the race averaged 469,000, up from 387,000 in 2018. That’s a rise of 82,000 or more than 20%. This means more than two million people watched the race on free-to-air and Pay TV all together.