Shepard Smith, one of Fox News' last independent anchors, has quit the Murdoch-owned network. Don't expect to hear about it in The Australian's media section.

Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith

Monday is media day in The Australian. But the biggest US media story of the weekend was nowhere to be seen in today's edition.

At the start of his program on Friday (early Saturday, Australian time), longtime Fox News anchor and reporter Shepard Smith -- a frequent critic (and frequent target) of US President Donald Trump -- made a shock on-air resignation announcement.