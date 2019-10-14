Bob Carr now lauds Julian Assange for "delivering on our right to know". But when he could do something about Assange's treatment, he had a very different view.

Here's one for the "if only they'd ever been in a position to do something about it" files: former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce and former foreign minister Bob Carr expressing concern about the United States trying to prosecute Julian Assange for Wikileaks' exposure of war crimes and misconduct in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Assange currently faces extradition to the US from the UK for Wikileaks' publication of material exposing US crimes provided by Chelsea Manning, under charges of conspiring with Manning to obtain and publish classified information.