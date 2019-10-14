Extinction Rebellion, which wrapped up a week of festivities, protests and occupations across the world, had succeeded as soon as it was mooted and, after a few wobbles in Melbourne and Sydney, gained organisational stability. From then on it was just a question of what sort of success it would be.
In Melbourne, from a base in Carlton Gardens, they ventured out for non-conflictual protests, as well as more challenging ones. More than 100 arrests in all. Thousands passed through the base camp, with hundreds there at any one time.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.