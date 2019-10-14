There is a great irony in how conservative media and commentators have responded to Extinction Rebellion's 'cult' success.

(Image: AAP/Tony McDonough)

Extinction Rebellion, which wrapped up a week of festivities, protests and occupations across the world, had succeeded as soon as it was mooted and, after a few wobbles in Melbourne and Sydney, gained organisational stability. From then on it was just a question of what sort of success it would be.

In Melbourne, from a base in Carlton Gardens, they ventured out for non-conflictual protests, as well as more challenging ones. More than 100 arrests in all. Thousands passed through the base camp, with hundreds there at any one time.