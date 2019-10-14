Crikey readers on climate disaster response, Extinction Rebellion, and Penny Wong.

Damage from the 2017 Murwillumbah floods (Image: AAP/Tracey Nearmy)

Crikey readers took their time over the weekend to consider the predicaments of disaster-prone northern Australia, where insurance infrastructure is struggling to keep up with an increasingly severe climate. As readers pointed out, it's not the only region that's going to feel the coming storm. Meanwhile, readers tucked into the government's response to Extinction Rebellion protests, and discussed the legacy of Penny Wong.

John Bushell writes: I distinctly remember that in 2005/2006 Lloyds of London, MunichRE and SwissRE all stated that continued warming of the planet would render an increasing number of assets uninsurable in future. The February 2019 “global warming of 1.5 degree” paper by the International Panel on Climate Change demonstrates that mankind will need to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by some 7% per annum each year for the next 30 years to have any chance of retaining a habitable climate. This is a challenging goal considering that these emissions rose 1.7% globally in 2018. By continuing to insure fossil fuel assets the operation of which put many of their other insured assets at risk of damage or destruction and eventual diminution of the insurance market itself the insurance and reinsurance industry has managed to cleverly devise a self-destructive business model. I would call this an “own goal”.