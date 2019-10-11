Unfortunately for the people of northern Queensland, just because you repeatedly vote for politicians who deny the existence of climate change, it doesn't mean climate change doesn't exist. Not merely does it exist, it has steadily been pushing up insurance premiums for households in northern Australia for more than a decade.
Last year, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) found that "between 2007–08 and 2016–17, average home and contents premiums ... have increased by between 23% and 67% in northern Australia, and by 16% in the rest of Australia", and that "in 2016-17, the average annual home and contents premium in northern Australia was $2000, which is about double the average for the rest of Australia".
