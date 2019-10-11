Awarding the prize to Peter Handke is a stunningly short-sighted call for a body trying to rebound from last year’s scandal.

Joint winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize for Literature Peter Handke (left). (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Last year, amidst a toxic, Me Too-tinged sexual assault and financial misconduct scandal, the Swedish Academy decided not to award a Nobel Prize for Literature. Instead, it has now named two winners for 2019: Polish writer Olga Tokarczuk and Austrian Peter Handke. But the joint decision may do little to quell the stench of controversy still lingering over the Swedish Academy.

While Tokarczuk appears a deserving winner, Handke has a deeply worrisome history as an apologist for atrocities committed during the Balkan wars.