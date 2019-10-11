Audiences weren't there for The Bachelorette,Love Island or Bride and Prejudice last night.

Usually Thursdays are not quite as ugly as they usually are when Googlebox Australia is in Ten’s schedule, as it was last night -- 1 million national viewers. The Block averaged 1.06 million national viewers but couldn’t push Nine to a win in total people (it did in the main channels) because Nine’s 6pm-7pm News again suffered a whacking from Seven’s hour. Nine’s Today is heading for its third week in a row when its national audience hasn’t risen above 300,000 and its metro audience has failed to breach the 200,000 mark.

The flops returned -- Flop Island... sorry, Love Island on Nine had 323,000 national viewers and was just beaten by a repeat of A Touch of Frost on 7TWO. Seven’s Bride and Prejudice easily accounted for Love Island with 610,000 national viewers, but the winner last night (as predicted) was The Bachelorette with 860,000 viewers --that was 111,000 down on Wednesday night’s return, a fall of more than 11%. A flop like Love Island will always be a flop. Just programming it into Thursday night’s line-up tells us Nine knows its a flop.