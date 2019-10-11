There are 'forever wars', and then there are those that have to be fought. It’s important not to get confused.

Kurdish families flee their home following Turkey's offensive in northern Syria (Image: EPA/Stringer)

Political punditry, if you don’t keep your eye on the prize, can easily get you confused; a piece of self-reproach as much as anything. This writer dislikes those who criticise everything Trump does. Equally, the propagandist notion of the US as a force for freedom is also irritating.

But then comes something like Trump's sudden withdrawal of US special forces from Rojava (Kurdish Syria), and it’s the temporarily pro-Trump "left" who are wrong. Let's deal with the alleged inconsistency of supporting US forces from the left in a moment. This is a ghastly act, conceived as either distraction from impeachment, or masking State Department realpolitik, or Trump being played by Turkey's President Erdogan like a cheap hurdy-gurdy, or a mix of all three.