Crikey readers on the media's ambivalence to climate change, and Trump's abandonment of allies in Syria.

(Image: AAP/Glenn Hunt)

Crikey readers were split on their reasoning for the media's disdain for recent Extinction Rebellion protests. Some weren't surprised to see some members of the media sharing the government's ambivalence towards climate action; others thought their resistance to change betrayed them. Elsewhere, readers continued to tackle the issue of Donald Trump's abandonment of the Kurds in Northern Syria.

Cate Lewis writes: It is hard to understand why the press have so enthusiastically joined in Peter Dutton’s invitation to bash activists over Australia’s contribution to the global call for climate action by Extinction Rebellion. There is such resistance to seriously undertaking transition to a more viable future from many quarters. Not just the fossil fuel industry. One wonders what kind of a leader will be able to show us the way.