Here's a hint for you: it isn't Melbourne.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr. (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Recent legislation in the ACT decriminalising cannabis seemed to come out of nowhere. Really? Canberra was the first to enact it? Not greenie Melbourne? Canberra has a reputation for being boring and backwards, stuffed with politicians making bland statements outside parliament.

But Canberra has been the first to push through dozens of pieces of landmark progressive legislation, from animal sentience to same-sex marriage. Crikey sat down with Chief Minister Andrew Barr to ask, is the ACT Australia’s most progressive jurisdiction? And if so, how did this happen?