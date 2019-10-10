Good morning, early birds. Turkey has launched its attack into north-eastern Syria following the withdrawal of US forces, and a new report shines a spotlight on the 20 worst emissions offenders. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

TURKEY ATTACKS

Turkey has launched its long-planned military operation in north-east Syria, with Kurdish forces reporting widespread airstrikes and “huge panic”, The Guardian reports.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the launch of “Operation Peace Spring” in an afternoon tweet, just days after US president Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of US troops from the region. Air strikes and artillery fire have begun hitting the Turkey-Syria border, with civilians fleeing deeper inside the Kurdish-held region. Meanwhile, three more Australian dual nationals trapped in Syria have been stripped of their Australian citizenship ($), while the children of “ISIS bride” Zehra Duman may have also lost the right to claim theirs.

THE WORST OFFENDERS

The Guardian and the Climate Accountability Institute have revealed the 20 firms behind one-third of the world’s carbon emissions, shining a light on the outsized culpability of fossil fuel companies. The list is a mix of investor-owned companies, such as Chevron, Exxon, BP and Shell, and state-owned companies including Gazprom and Saudi Aramco, the latter responsible for 4.38% of the global total alone.

Closer to home, analysis shows that planned fossil fuel developments in northern Australia would push Paris climate goals beyond reach, while several Liberal MPs — including Tim Wilson, Dave Sharma, and Katie Allen — have signed on to a crossbench-led climate action committee.

UN V MORRISON

UN human rights commissioner Michelle Bachelet has criticised Australia’s asylum-seeker policies, saying she fears our “public narrative” surrounding asylum seekers could be weaponised via misinformation and racism, the ABC reports.

Bachelet used a Whitlam Institute Oration in Sydney to raise concerns with offshore processing and prolonged mandatory detention, noting our politicians were far from alone in using migrants as convenient scapegoats. She also made reference to Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s recent “negative globalism” remarks, perceived by many as a veiled swipe at the UN, saying there was “rarely a serious gap between the interest of humanity, and the national interest of [a] country”.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

It’s one of the nicest things that has been said about me for a long time. A ‘non-cooperative crusty’, absolutely superb – do they taste good? That’s my thought, I think they do. Stanley Johnson

Boris Johnson’s father tells a London Extinction Rebellion demonstration that he is proud to call himself an “uncooperative crusty”, as Boris has labelled the British protesters, 800 of whom have been arrested since Monday.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Morrison’s hubris shows he’s turning his back on ordinary Australians – John Hewson (The Age/Sydney Morning Herald): “How are we ‘first’, when this ignorant, subservient behaviour at the White House has left us seriously exposed to the possibility of ‘mission creep’ in the Middle East, especially if, as Trump claims, he can easily start a war there? How are we ‘first’ when we are left risking Chinese retaliation for those trade remarks? How are we ‘first’ when the world disputes the substance of our climate policies, indeed identifies us as a serious “climate laggard”? From his US/UN visit, ‘first’ to Morrison is all about his personal interests and perceived political advantage; it means sucking up to the likes of Trump, whose concept of ‘America first’ is also ‘America only’, clearly determined and driven by his personal interests, failings and foibles, and his obsession just to be seen as (reality TV like) powerful, and to be liked.”

Jim Chalmers makes a pitch to nation’s middle ground ($) – Niki Savva (The Australian): “Chalmers, who has a critical role to play as putative treasurer and potential leader — in the mould of Tony Blair, according to his fans — seized the opportunity a fortnight ago in his Light on the Hill speech to not only redefine a party whose dwindling base could prove resistant to change but also to define himself and make a pitch to middle-of-the-road Australians … It had been assumed that as Swan’s top adviser, he might endorse his former boss’s position that Labor should stick with high-taxing, high-spending policies that as a member of the frontbench Chalmers helped devise. However, Chalmers is clear-eyed about the reasons for the defeat, has acknowledged his part in it and has shown he has a keen appreciation of what must follow if Labor is to have any chance at the next election.”

It’s time to rein in the fossil fuel giants before their greed chokes the plane – Richard Heede (The Guardian): “Fossil fuel companies must not be allowed to sit on the sidelines, professing support for climate action while they continue to contribute to worsening climate chaos. I challenge oil executives to manage their companies in line with the best science on climate change. The pursuit of next quarter’s profits must be shifted to embrace climate stewardship, or we leave as our legacy a bereft planet and a broken moral compass. We preside over our own future, and we owe it to our descendants and ourselves to eliminate climate change as a threat to our survival well before mid-century. Let’s get on with it.”

