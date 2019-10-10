Donald Trump is rarely right, and consistently inconsistent, but his resistance to 'Endless Wars' is sensible, as the hysterical reaction to his Syria decision reveals.

One of the problems for people who rail against Trump is that the First Toddler is so wildly inconsistent. As such, a "Trump is wrong on all things all the time" mindset is apt to induce inconsistency on the part of those who hold it.

The same is true for his diehard supporters -- much comment has been made about Senate leader Mitch McConnell, normally a diehard Trump supporter, excoriating the president's Sunday night "decision" to clear the way for Turkey's murderous Erdoğan regime to invade Syria and attack Kurdish groups, most of whom have been helping Western forces destroy Islamic State. "It is time for us to get out of these ridiculous Endless Wars," Trump tweeted, before going on to refer, Mao-like, to his "great and unmatched wisdom" in promising to punish Turkey if it does anything untoward.