Nine's The Block was a standout, but another of Nine's reality TV offerings Love Island continues to flop.

The Bachelorette 2019 contestants.

Nine’s night thanks to The Block (1.170 million) but the channel’s 6-7pm news slot is faltering, as is Love Island — 382,000 nationally. Nine says it is doing very well on BVOD (broadcast video on demand) with a rating of 128,000 last night. But that’s still only just over 500,000 viewers, which still left it down in the dumps and a very distant fourth behind Bride and Prejudice on Seven (another flop with 612,000), Home Delivery on the ABC with 848,000 and Utopia, also on the ABC with 795,000 and the return of The Bachelorette with 971,000 on Ten. And that’s the key battle: the innuendo and T&A on Flop Island up against the man candy and a smidge of T&A on Ten. The Bachelorette, of course, will smash Flop Island.

The return of Home Delivery on the ABC with Julia Zemiro was the highlight. Her guest for the day was Gardening Australia’s host Costa Georgiadis. Zemiro is a treat, part rascal and very human. The series is now a joy to watch. The episode is worth watching if you missed it — especially the last bit. I will say no more except that Costa’s beard didn’t get in the way of his headdress!

More prosaically, Seven took the regional areas thanks to the 6pm news and Seven News/Today Tonight with 510,000, then Home and Away with 334,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 324,000 and The Block with 315,000.

Network channel share:

Nine (26.4%) Seven (25.1%) Ten (22.3%) ABC (17.8%) SBS (8.5%)

Network main channels:

Nine (18.1%) Seven (16.9%) Ten (15.3%) ABC (13.4%) SBS ONE (5.7%)

Top 5 digital channels:

10 Bold (5.0%) 7TWO (3.6) GO (3.3%) Gem(3.2%) 7mate (2.4%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News/TT — 1.443 million Seven News — 1.384 million The Block (Nine) — 1.170 million Nine/NBN News 6.30 — 1.074 million Nine/NBN News— 1.025 million ACA (Nine) — 1.023 million Gruen (ABC) — 1.001 million The Bachelorette Return (Ten) — 971,000 Home and Away (Seven) — 907,000 7pm ABC News — 906,000

Top metro program: None

Losers: Seven and Nine.

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News/TT — 934,000 Seven News (Seven) —874,000 Nine News 6.30— 792,000 Nine News — 775,000 A Current Affair (Nine) — 707,000 7pm ABC News — 625,000 7.30 (ABC) — 578,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 465,000 10 News First — 331,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 261,000

Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) — 435,000 (Metros: 259,000) Today (Nine) —297,000 (Metros: 199,000) ABC News Breakfast (ABC, ABC News) —216,000 The Morning Show (Seven) —205,000 Today Extra (Nine) —149,000 Studio 10 (Ten) —79,000

Pay TV Top five pay TV programs: