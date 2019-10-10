Chinese enrolments are expected to plummet. Indian students are facing huge difficulties after visa changes. The question for Australia’s higher education sector is: what's next?

The Australian university education sector is facing an existential crisis; its reliance on China, for about 30% of crucial international student revenue, is finally turning sour.

Chinese enrolments next year are expected to be down by about 10%, with some institutions facing double that fall. Normally, countries like India, Nepal and Pakistan would be seen as low-hanging fruit to make up any shortfall, but they have quickly emerged as highly problematic markets following reports of "non-genuine" students using loopholes to obtain student visas. Some institutions are now reportedly cracking down on students from India.