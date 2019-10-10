It’s rare that entrepreneurs implore governments to put them out of business by flooding the market -- but that’s exactly what the duo behind a black market medicinal cannabis company want.
A new Australian documentary, Green Light, follows two men running an underground medicinal marijuana ring as they prescribe and administer cannabinoids to patients who struggle to access it legally. Treating everything from a face tumour the size of a saucer, to a bump on a horse’s nose, the duo have tens of thousands of patients across the country.
