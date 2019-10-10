It's not just Kerri-Anne. The Australian media has had an overtly hostile response to the climate activists.

Extinction Rebellion protesters in Melbourne this week (Image: AAP/James Ross)

Extinction Rebellion, the raucous climate activist group holding rallies and civil disruptions across Australia, has made a lot of people mad for mildly inconveniencing motorists this month.

Nothing sums up that anger better than Studio 10 host Kerri-Anne Kennerley’s bizarre screed Wednesday morning, where she appeared to advocate running over protesters with cars. “Use them as a speedbump,” Kennerley said. “Put them in jail, forget to feed them!” Channel 10 later released a statement claiming Kennerley’s comments were “clearly a joke”.