News that the US was abandoning its Kurdish allies in Syria ahead of onslaught from Turkey (while unsurprising for many) didn't bode well with Crikey readers. If this is how the Donald Trump and the US treat their allies, what does it mean for Australia? Elsewhere, readers pointed out the big flaw in conservative reactions to China's rise, and questioned the Coalition's Senate ambitions.
On the Kurds and the West
Frank Dee writes: If this is how the Trump administration treats the loyal allies that fought and died alongside its troops in Syria, then what are they going to do to us if China or Indonesia decide that Australia is an impediment to their security or their expansion?
