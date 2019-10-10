With a brand-new team set to enter the competition and the clock ticking on the current TV deal, this season shapes as a crucial one for the future of the A-League.

It’s a measure of the low esteem that the A-League and Football Federation Australia (FFA) are held in that even when they do something good, it still looks bad.

Last week the league released a surprisingly good advertising campaign for the upcoming 2019/2020 season. It adopted a Marvel comics theme, with players depicted as anime superheroes, and introduced the tagline "Where Heroes Are Made". It’s all very zeitgeisty, very 2019, and very social media friendly.