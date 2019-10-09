Good morning, early birds. Labor's resources spokesman is urging the party to adopt the government's 2030 emissions reduction targets, and homes are destroyed as fires rage through NSW and Queensland. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

Shadow minister for agriculture and resources Joel Fitzgibbon (Image: AAP/Paul Braven)

‘SENSIBLE’ SETTLEMENT

Opposition resources spokesman Joel Fitzgibbon is calling on his party ($) to adopt the government’s 2030 emissions reduction target of 26-28% on 2005 levels, as Labor struggles to decide what to do with the 45% target it took to the election.

Fitzgibbon will speak at a Sydney Institute event tonight, arguing the “sensible settlement” on climate change would lift the party’s support in working-class and regional areas, invoking Gough Whitlam’s “the impotent are pure” line. He will also criticise former leader Bill Shorten’s strategists for underestimating Scott Morrison, and urge his colleagues to “check our progressive instincts” so as not to drive away blue-collar workers and people of faith.

HOMES DESTROYED

Up to 20 homes and structures have been destroyed in Rappville, and another in Laidley, as bushfires rage through northern NSW and south-east Queensland, the ABC reports.

Emergency warnings were issued for several bushfires yesterday, with nearly 1000 firefighters working throughout the night. About 50 people sheltered in a Rappville public school,while one man survived thanks to a tweet from his daughter alerting the Rural Fire Service to his hideout in a shed, which was destroyed. The unseasonably warm, windy and dry conditions are not tipped to ease until later this week.

CASH FOR TEACHERS

The Victorian government will offer incentive payments of up to $50,000 to teachers willing to work in Melbourne’s toughest schools, Nine reports.

The payments will encourage high-performing teachers to move to schools struggling with staff shortages, as well as into subjects that are chronically under-staffed, such as maths and science. Teachers who remain in the hardest-to-fill roles will be rewarded with retention payments of up to $9000 per year. Education Minister James Merlino announced the payments as part of a $244.6 million quality improvement initiative that will also incentivise high-performing university graduates and experienced workers to move into teaching.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Even in the workplace, the way men and women used to talk to one another, which was quite fun, I think, doesn’t exist today. When I think of some of the conversations I used to have with Sir Frank Packer for instance, they simply wouldn’t happen today. Ita Buttrose

The ABC chair thinks Australia has become too politically correct.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Key lesson for Australia in Trump’s move to abandon Kurds – Chris Uhlmann (The Age/Sydney Morning Herald): “The US President’s decision to forsake the Syrian Kurds must surely give his allies the last compelling piece of evidence to prove that they should not vest any faith in Donald Trump. When Trump boasted ‘I defeated the Caliphate’ at an impromptu Oval Office press conference on September 20 he omitted the fact that it was the Kurds who did much of the fighting and most of the dying in that war. If an alliance that is measured in a sea of blood has no value to Trump, then what price does he put on defence relationships built on pledges of burden-sharing made by nations such as Australia?”

Shareholder citizens are in need of a new champion ($) – Janet Albrechtsen (The Australian): “From the rise of industry superannuation funds and the flood of money into private equity and unlisted investments, and the rigid rules killing entrepreneurship on the stock exchange, to laws that turn directors into insurers of last resort, our tradition of having a thriving shareholder community is under threat. We are witnessing the emergence of a powerful new shareholder class, among them a bolshie subclass with motives more often social and political rather than in the best interests of the company. These forces should concern government, regulators and stock exchange leaders. Instead, there is only silence while the shifting tectonic plates of wealth creation and savings opportunities create a chasm between small shareholders in listed companies and this booming new class.”

Malka Leifer’s case is shaking the Australian Jewish community’s faith in Israel – Michael Visontay (The Guardian): “Over the years the community leadership has been unwavering in its support of Israel, regardless of its government’s actions. While the Palestinian occupation has increasingly stirred feelings of doubt, there has been an implicit acceptance by the heartland of Australian Jewry that the conflict is intractable, everyone’s hands are dirty and that Israeli governments should not be judged any more harshly than others around the world. But Leifer’s case is different. It’s personal, we know the alleged victims, she ran away. The Israeli government, or at least the health minister, has demonstrated its contempt for the most basic of human injustices – the alleged assault of young children.”

