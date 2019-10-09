The paper's latest editorial states 'the boundaries are set tight at your ABC'. But no one sets tighter boundaries than The Australian.

Another day, another tedious editorial in The Australian lamenting the sad decline of larrikinism, jokes and, by extension, Western civilisation itself. Even by the Oz's standards, however, this one was particularly extreme. It claimed that nobody dares make jokes anymore out of fear of being “shamed by the Twitter diversity Gestapo or neo arbiters of fun such as the furious [Hannah] Gadsby or identity poster child Benjamin Law”.