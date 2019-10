The Age's latest story about the Nicola Gobbo saga raises questions about responsible reporting on mental health.

(Image: Supplied/ABC News)

The Age’s latest update on the "Lawyer X" royal commission saga has raised questions on what is acceptable when it comes to reporting on mental health.

Tuesday's article, which appeared online with the headline "No libido, no hope, but Nicola Gobbo not feeling 'particularly guilty"', clawed through psychiatric and psychological reports Gobbo's lawyers provided to the Royal Commission into the Management of Police Informants as proof of her inability to give evidence.