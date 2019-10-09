It was another night where weak prime time ratings ruled the roost.

Another night dominated by underperformance. Nine’s Love Island saw its audience fall to 402,000 from 639,000 on Monday night -- a fall of more than a third. And to make it worse the lead in, The Block averaged 1.23 million, so the loss of audience was a massive 66%. Not a good look.

The island flops again. Seven wasn’t left out -- Bride and Prejudice had 645,000 nationally and Secret Bridesmaid’s Business had 532,000. Ten managed another good audience for the reveal of The Masked Singer with 1.20 million. But the performance part of show averaged 987,000 -- so the tune in was more than 20%. Good in a way, but it means the bulk of the program is underperforming compared to the reveal. Nine won from Seven, Ten and the ABC. The result was immaterial, it was the weak performances of these programs that was interesting.